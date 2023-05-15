Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,224 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.15. 4,638,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,614,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

