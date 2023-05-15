tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00013667 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $179.82 million and $21.05 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.50933532 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $21,972,247.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.