Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. 536,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,571. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

