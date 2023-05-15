Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

