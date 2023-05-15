Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960,475. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

