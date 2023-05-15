Towercrest Capital Management Has $9.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 837,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

