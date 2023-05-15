Towercrest Capital Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PEP traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.47. The stock had a trading volume of 886,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

