Towercrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 441,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.