Traders Buy High Volume of Canada Goose Call Options (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,647 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Canada Goose Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
