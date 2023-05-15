Traders Purchase Large Volume of NeoGames Put Options (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,302 put options on the company. This is an increase of 38,267% compared to the average daily volume of 6 put options.

NeoGames Trading Up 112.7 %

NGMS traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,982. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 22.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

