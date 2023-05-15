Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $182.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies
In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TT stock opened at $177.73 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trane Technologies (TT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.