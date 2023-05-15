Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $182.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $177.73 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

