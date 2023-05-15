Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 842 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

