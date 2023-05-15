Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
