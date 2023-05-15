Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.86 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

GD opened at $210.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

