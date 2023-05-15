Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of WM opened at $169.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

