Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 191 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,781,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,363,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 142,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $10,472,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

TAN opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

