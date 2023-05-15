Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 328 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $167.48 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

