Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

TKC stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 93,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

