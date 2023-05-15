Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
TKC stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
