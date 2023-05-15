UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.32 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. UMA has a market capitalization of $165.66 million and $14.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00008473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,569,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,283,942 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

