Unilever (NYSE:UL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 411,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 67,880 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.3% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

