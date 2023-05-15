Unionview LLC Buys 669 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,005. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

