Unionview LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Unionview LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. 335,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

