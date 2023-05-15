Unionview LLC Invests $390,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Unionview LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,870 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

