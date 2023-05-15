United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

United Insurance Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.02. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 102.76% and a negative return on equity of 495.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 551,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

