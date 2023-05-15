United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
United Insurance Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.02. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 102.76% and a negative return on equity of 495.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.