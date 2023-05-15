United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $73,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,308,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.40. The stock had a trading volume of 181,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,407. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.52 and its 200-day moving average is $382.79.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

