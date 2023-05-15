UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $241,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.30. 748,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,874. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.24.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.