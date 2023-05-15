UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 136,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.42. The company had a trading volume of 666,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $451.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

