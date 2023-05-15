USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.67 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,371.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00428166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00128273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.72095774 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,073,020.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

