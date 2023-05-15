VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 331,714 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 108,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 3,106,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,760,908. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

