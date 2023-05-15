VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.62. 43,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $812,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

