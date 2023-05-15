Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.19. 416,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

