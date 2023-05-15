Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXF opened at $136.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.