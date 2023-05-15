Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 5.4% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.92. 25,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

