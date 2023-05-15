Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. 68,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

