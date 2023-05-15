Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.