Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $282.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

