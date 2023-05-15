Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 43,941 shares.The stock last traded at $68.79 and had previously closed at $68.93.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

