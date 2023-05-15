Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.99. 135,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,464. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average is $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

