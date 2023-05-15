Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $640,779.95

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $36.52 million and approximately $640,779.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,450,612,848 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

