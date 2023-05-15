Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock Position Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.25% of Velo3D worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $363.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.82.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

