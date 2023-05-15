Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -258.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

