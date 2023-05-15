Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Reiterates Rating from 500.com

500.com restated their reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

VTYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 599,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -0.35. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Insider Activity

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,877,838 shares in the company, valued at $381,679,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,275 shares of company stock worth $15,311,611. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

