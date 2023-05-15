Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Reiterates Rating from 500.com

500.com restated their reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

VTYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 599,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -0.35. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,877,838 shares in the company, valued at $381,679,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,275 shares of company stock worth $15,311,611. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

