Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $31.66 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Verge has a market cap of $31.66 million and $327,356.50 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,371.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00320480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00558771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00428166 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,355,038 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

