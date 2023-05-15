Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and $337,462.42 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,198.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00312381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00567774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00436618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,341,632 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

