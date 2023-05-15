Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

