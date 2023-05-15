Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,152 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2,971.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 278,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,410. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

