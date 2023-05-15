Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 56,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 702,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

