Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 149,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 327,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.