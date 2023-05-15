Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 291,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 158,518 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JOET stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $27.08. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,226. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

