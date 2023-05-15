Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $37.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,035 shares of company stock worth $784,917 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.